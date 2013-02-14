Feb 14 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/09/13 341,000 352,500 N/A N/A

02/02/13 368,000-R 351,000-R 3,114,000 2.4

01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000-R 2.5

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5

01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5

01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000 2.5

12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000 2.5

12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Feb. 2 from 366,000

Four-Week Average: Feb. 2 from 350,500

Continued Claims: Jan. 26 from 3,224,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 2, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 11,784

Texas 2,071

New York 2,066

Florida 2,050

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 2, the latest period for which data are available:

North Carolina -2,681

Tennessee -2,003

Alabama -1,248

Michigan -1,011

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 359,428 FEB 9 WEEK FROM 388,442 PRIOR WEEK