March 14 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

03/09/13 332,000 346,750 N/A N/A

03/02/13 342,000-R 349,500-R 3,024,000 2.4

02/23/13 347,000 356,000-R 3,113,000-R 2.4

02/16/13 366,000 362,000-R 3,091,000 2.4

02/09/13 343,000-R 353,000-R 3,165,000 2.5

02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4

01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: March 2 from 340,000; Feb. 9 from 342,000

Four-Week Average: March 2 from 348,750; Feb. 23 from 355,750; Feb. 16 from 361,750; Feb. 9 from 352,750

Continued Claims: Feb. 23 from 3,094,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said four states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 2, the latest period for which data are available:

California 11,720

New York 7,900

Missouri 2,722

Kansas 1,419

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 2, the latest period for which data are available:

Massachusetts -4,193

North Carolina -1,146

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 350,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.100 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 315,356 MARCH 9 WEEK FROM 335,680 PRIOR WEEK