March 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer
price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
FEB Jan FEB13/12 Dec
Finished Goods 0.7 0.2 1.7 -0.3
Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.2 1.7 0.1
Consumer Foods -0.5 0.7 2.6 -0.8
Energy Goods 3.0 -0.4 1.1 -0.6
Finished Goods Index(X) 196.2 194.7 N/A
Residential NatGas(W) -0.4 -0.5 2.8 0.7
Gasoline 7.2 -2.1 1.2 -1.8
Heating Oil 9.7 -0.5 1.1 -2.2
Tobacco Products(X) 0.1 unch 4.3 2.0
Passenger Cars 0.3 -0.8 0.2 0.2
Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 1.0 unch
Pharmaceutical Preps 0.2 2.5 6.6 0.2
Intermediate Goods 1.3 unch 1.2 0.1
Less Food, Energy 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.3
Manufact Materials 1.2 0.2 -0.2 0.2
Construction Materials 0.3 0.5 2.4 0.2
Intermed.Energy Goods 3.6 -0.3 1.3 unch
Crude Goods -0.3 0.8 0.9 1.4
Less Food, Energy(Y) -1.7 -0.3 -5.0 1.4
Food/Feedstuffs -2.1 -0.4 5.9 0.4
Nonfood Materials 0.8 1.5 -2.0 2.1
Energy Materials(Z) 2.2 2.3 0.5 2.6
Petroleum(X) 6.3 8.1 -5.8 1.3
W-1990=100
X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum
Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Feb producer prices +0.7 pct
U.S. Feb year-over-year producer prices +1.7 pct
U.S. Feb producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb year-over-year core producer prices +1.7 pct