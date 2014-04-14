April 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Mar Feb Rev From Jan Dec Mar14/13 Retail Sales 1.1 0.7 0.3 -0.7 -0.1 3.8 Excluding Autos 0.7 0.3 0.3 -0.3 0.0 2.6 Motor vehicles/parts 3.1 2.5 0.3 -2.4 -0.2 9.1 Auto/other motor veh. 3.4 2.7 0.3 -2.5 -0.4 9.5 Furniture/home furn 1.0 0.9 0.4 -0.7 -4.5 2.1 Electronics/appliances -1.6 0.4 -0.2 2.7 -7.4 -0.7 Building/garden equip 1.8 -0.6 0.3 1.2 0.8 5.7 Food/beverage 0.2 -0.2 -0.2 0.1 1.5 3.0 Grocery stores 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 1.3 2.6 Health/personal care 0.3 0.6 1.2 -0.6 0.3 5.2 Gasoline stations -1.3 0.1 0.1 0.8 -0.3 -3.3 Clothing/accessories 1.0 0.4 0.4 -1.9 -0.4 2.1 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.3 2.3 2.5 -4.8 -2.2 -2.0 General merchandise 1.9 -0.1 -0.3 0.0 -0.8 1.9 Department stores 0.5 0.8 0.7 -2.1 -1.1 -3.4 Misc store retailers -1.3 -0.7 -0.9 -0.4 -1.4 -1.7 Non-store retailers 1.7 1.6 1.2 -1.3 2.0 7.8 Food/drink services 1.1 0.8 0.3 -0.8 0.1 4.1 Excluding autos/gas/bldg materials/food services 0.8 0.4 0.3 -0.5 0.0 3.2 Excluding autos/ gasoline 1.0 0.4 0.3 -0.4 0.0 3.5 Billions of Dlrs: Mar Feb Rev From Jan Dec Mar'13 Retail Sales 433.91 429.02 427.19 425.89 428.79 418.10 Excluding Autos 349.78 347.44 347.22 346.30 347.26 341.01 Motor vehicles/parts 84.13 81.58 79.97 79.60 81.53 77.10 Auto/other motor veh. 76.93 74.44 72.85 72.50 74.39 70.27 Furniture/home furn 8.46 8.37 8.31 8.30 8.36

8.28 Electronics/appliances 8.23 8.36 8.30 8.33 8.11

8.29 Building/garden equip 26.61 26.14 26.42 26.29 25.98 25.17 Food/beverage 55.53 55.40 55.40 55.51 55.47 53.90 Grocery stores 49.36 49.25 49.25 49.31 49.29 48.11 Health/personal care 24.47 24.39 24.51 24.25 24.40 23.26 Gasoline stations 45.00 45.61 45.69 45.57 45.18 46.54 Clothing/accessories 21.08 20.87 20.91 20.79 21.21 20.64 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.38 7.36 7.37 7.19 7.55

7.53 General merchandise 55.85 54.81 54.46 54.86 54.85 54.79 Department stores 14.24 14.17 14.10 14.05 14.35 14.74 Misc store retailers 10.30 10.43 10.42 10.50 10.54 10.48 Non-store retailers 39.55 38.90 38.89 38.30 38.79 36.68 Food/drink services 47.33 46.81 46.54 46.43 46.82 45.46 Excluding autos/gas/bldg

materials/food services 238.03 236.03 235.69 235.12 236.41 230.66 Excluding autos/

gasoline 304.78 301.84 301.53 300.73 302.08 294.47

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March retail sales +0.8 pct

U.S. March retail sales ex-autos +0.5 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.

All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials/food services and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.