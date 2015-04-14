BRIEF-CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of Bombardier Executive Chairman Beaudoin
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage:
April 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
March Feb Jan March'15/14 Final demand 0.2 -0.5 -0.8 -0.8 Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.5 -0.1 0.9 Exfood/energy/trade 0.2 unch -0.3 0.8 Final demand goods 0.3 -0.4 -2.1 -4.4
Foods -0.8 -1.6 -1.1 -1.4
Energy 1.5 unch -10.3 -21.7
Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.1 -0.2 0.5 Final demand services 0.1 -0.5 -0.2 1.0
Trade -0.2 -1.5 0.5 1.3
Transportation/warehousing -0.2 -1.5 -0.8 -1.4
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.3 0.3 -0.4 1.1 Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 0.4 1.9 Personal consumption 0.3 -0.4 -0.9 -0.5
Goods 0.5 -0.2 -2.9 -4.8
Services 0.2 -0.5 -0.1 1.2
Exfood/energy 0.2 -0.4 unch N/A
Exfood/energy/trade 0.4 UNCH -0.2 N/A Finished goods 0.5 -0.1 -2.1 -3.2
Exfood/energy 0.5 0.1 0.2 2.0
Private capital equipment 0.5 0.1 0.1 1.4 Intermediate demand
Processed goods -0.1 -0.6 -2.8 -6.7
Exfood/energy -0.2 -0.4 -1.3 -2.2
Unprocessed goods -1.7 -3.9 -9.4 -26.5
Exfood/energy(Y) -2.3 -5.2 -0.7 -13.0
Services 0.2 0.1 -0.2 1.0
Construction unch 0.2 -0.5 1.8 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -1.7 -2.1 -4.2 -15.5
Gasoline 7.2 1.5 -24.0 -37.6
Heating oil -1.9 9.9 -19.6 -40.0
Pharmaceutical preparations 0.9 0.2 1.0 7.9
Passenger cars 1.8 -0.8 0.3 2.0
Light trucks 2.2 0.5 -0.7 2.7
Cigarettes(1) unch -0.1 unch 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. March PPI, final demand +0.2 pct
U.S. March PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. March year-over-year PPI, final demand -0.8 pct
U.S. March year-over-year core PPI, final demand +0.9 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted
