April 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Mar Feb Rev From Jan Dec Mar15/14 Retail Sales 0.9 -0.5 -0.6 -0.8 -0.9 1.3 Excluding Autos 0.4 0.0 -0.1 -1.2 -0.8 0.3 Motor vehicles/parts 2.7 -2.1 -2.5 0.7 -1.1 5.2 Auto/other motor veh. 2.8 -2.2 -2.6 0.5 -0.7 5.8 Furniture/home furn 1.4 -1.2 -0.1 -0.5 1.9 3.8 Electronics/appliances -0.5 -1.2 -1.2 0.1 -2.4 -1.9 Building/garden equip 2.1 -1.8 -2.3 1.6 -1.2 6.3 Food/beverage -0.5 0.1 0.3 -0.3 0.6 2.5 Grocery stores -0.6 0.1 0.5 -0.4 0.5 2.1 Health/personal care 0.3 0.0 -0.7 -0.3 0.8 4.9 Gasoline stations -0.6 2.3 1.5 -10.1 -7.5 -22.0 Clothing/accessories 1.2 0.0 0.0 -1.0 -1.3 2.7 Sporting goods/hobbies 0.2 2.6 2.3 -3.0 -0.9 5.1 General merchandise 0.6 -1.9 -1.2 0.3 -0.3 0.3 Department stores 1.4 -1.4 -1.4 -0.4 -0.5 -1.1 Misc store retailers 1.7 -1.0 -1.2 0.7 1.0 4.0 Non-store retailers -0.1 1.6 2.2 -0.4 -0.4 3.9 Food/drink services 0.7 0.2 -0.6 -0.1 1.2 7.7 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials/ food services 0.3 -0.2 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 2.4 Excluding autos/ gasoline 0.5 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.1 3.6 Billions of Dlrs: Mar Feb Rev From Jan Dec

Mar14 Retail Sales 441.36 437.59 437.01 439.63 443.16 435.87 Excluding Autos 349.71 348.38 348.37 348.48 352.64 348.78 Motor vehicles/parts 91.65 89.21 88.64 91.15 90.52 87.09 Auto/other motor veh. 84.76 82.43 81.92 84.30 83.86 80.12 Furniture/home furn 8.67 8.56 8.68 8.66 8.70 8.36 Electronics/appliances 8.80 8.84 8.86 8.95 8.94 8.97 Building/garden equip 28.33 27.75 27.36 28.26 27.81 26.65 Food/beverage 56.48 56.75 56.92 56.71 56.89 55.13 Grocery stores 50.09 50.37 50.58 50.31 50.50 49.06 Health/personal care 25.58 25.51 25.34 25.52 25.61 24.39 Gasoline stations 35.61 35.82 35.64 35.02 38.95 45.68 Clothing/accessories 21.47 21.21 21.28 21.21 21.41 20.91 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.44 7.43 7.37 7.24 7.47 7.08 General merchandise 55.11 54.79 55.06 55.84 55.65 54.94 Department stores 13.86 13.66 13.64 13.86 13.92 14.01 Misc store retailers 10.39 10.22 10.24 10.33 10.26 10.00 Non-store retailers 41.44 41.46 42.01 40.80 40.97 39.88 Food/drink services 50.38 50.05 49.61 49.95 49.98 46.80 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials/ food services 242.27 241.54 242.47 242.10 242.56 236.62 Excluding autos/ gasoline 314.10 312.56 312.73 313.46 313.69 303.10 FORECAST: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: U.S. Mar. retail sales +1.0 pct U.S. Mar. retail sales ex-autos +0.6 pct U.S. Mar. retail sales control (ex autos/gasoline/building materials/food services) +0.5 pct U.S. March retail sales ex-autos/gas +0.6 pct NOTES: N/A - not available Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters. All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials/food services and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.