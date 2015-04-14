April 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'15/14 Total Business 0.3 UNCH UNCH 3.3 Manufacturers 0.1 -0.4 -0.4 1.3 Retailers 0.4 UNCH UNCH 2.8 Autos/parts 0.3 -0.3 -0.2 4.2 Wholesalers 0.3 0.4 0.3 6.1 SALES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'15/14 Total Business UNCH -2.3 -2.0 -1.2 Manufacturers 0.7 -2.3 -2.0 -2.6 Retailers -0.5 -0.9 -0.9 1.1 Autos/parts -2.1 0.7 0.5 6.1 Wholesalers -0.2 -3.6 -3.1 -1.5 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'14 Total Business 1,790.2 1,785.3 1,761.7 1,733.1 Manufacturers 651.0 650.1 650.5 642.4 Retailers 565.2 562.8 562.5 549.7 Autos/parts 187.4 186.7 186.8 179.7 Wholesalers 574.0 572.5 548.7 541.0 SALES Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'14 Total Business 1,313.1 1,312.5 1,302.5 1,328.6 Manufacturers 481.3 477.8 479.1 494.2 Retailers 387.5 389.7 389.7 383.5 Autos/parts 89.2 91.1 91.0 84.1 Wholesalers 444.2 445.0 433.7 451.0 Inventory-to- Feb Jan (Prev) Feb'14 Sales Ratio 1.36 1.36 1.35 1.30

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Feb business inventories +0.2 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.