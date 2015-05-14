BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
May 14 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 N/A N/A
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,229,000 1.7
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000-R 1.7
04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7
04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000 1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000 1.7
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: April 25 from 2,228,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.240 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 242,640 MAY 9 WEEK FROM 236,421 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,144,165 MAY 2 WEEK FROM 2,199,757 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.