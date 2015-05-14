BRIEF-Moody's says Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing, external liquidity
* Moody's -Papua New Guinea's B2 rating reflects significant pressure on government financing and external liquidity
May 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index:
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
April March Feb April'15/14 Final demand -0.4 0.2 -0.5 -1.3 Exfood/energy -0.2 0.2 -0.5 0.8 Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.2 unch 0.7 Final demand goods -0.7 0.3 -0.4 -5.5
Foods -0.9 -0.8 -1.6 -4.2
Energy -2.9 1.5 unch -24.0
Exfood/energy -0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.3 Final demand services -0.1 0.1 -0.5 0.9
Trade -0.8 -0.2 -1.5 1.0
Transportation/warehousing -0.1 -0.2 -1.5 -1.9
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.2 Final demand construction 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.7 Personal consumption -0.3 0.3 -0.4 -0.8
Goods -0.8 0.5 -0.2 -6.2
Services -0.1 0.2 -0.5 1.2
Exfood/energy -0.1 0.2 -0.4 1.4
Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.4 unch 1.3 Finished goods -0.6 0.5 -0.1 -4.4
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.5 0.1 2.0
Private capital equipment unch 0.5 0.1 1.3 Intermediate demand
Processed goods -1.1 -0.1 -0.6 -7.8
Exfood/energy -0.5 -0.2 -0.4 -2.9
Unprocessed goods 0.9 -1.7 -3.9 -26.6
Exfood/energy(Y) unch -2.3 -5.2 -14.1
Services 0.5 0.2 0.1 1.8
Construction 0.1 unch 0.2 1.6 Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -2.7 -1.7 -2.1 -16.4
Gasoline -4.7 7.2 1.5 -41.4
Heating oil -3.0 -1.9 9.9 -39.7
Pharmaceutical preparations 0.5 0.9 0.2 8.1
Passenger cars -0.8 1.8 -0.8 1.4
Light trucks -0.1 2.2 0.5 2.7
Cigarettes(1) unch unch -0.1 4.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. April PPI, final demand +0.2 pct
U.S. April PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. April year-over-year PPI, final demand -0.8 pct
U.S. April year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.1 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted
TOKYO, May 12 Japanese shares slipped from near 1-1/2-year highs on Friday as the market took a breather from its rally since mid-April, while trading was also influenced by a mixed bag of earnings with Nissan Motor rising on a surprise dividend hike.