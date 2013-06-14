China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 14 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
MAY April MAY13/12 March Finished Goods 0.5 -0.7 1.7 -0.6 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.1 1.7 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.6 -0.8 3.0 0.8 Energy Goods 1.3 -2.5 0.7 -3.4 Finished Goods Index(X) 197.0 196.0 N/A Residential NatGas(W) 4.0 4.5 18.3 2.1 Gasoline 1.5 -6.0 -2.4 -6.8 Heating Oil 4.9 -8.8 -8.8 -7.9 Tobacco Products(X) 0.2 unch 4.5 unch Passenger Cars -0.5 -0.2 -0.8 0.2 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.3 0.6 7.3 0.4 Intermediate Goods -0.1 -0.6 -0.2 -0.9 Less Food, Energy -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 0.2 Manufact Materials -0.6 -0.6 -1.7 -0.1 Construction Materials -0.1 unch 1.8 0.3 Intermed.Energy Goods 0.5 -2.1 -1.6 -4.7 Crude Goods 2.2 -0.4 7.6 -2.5 Less Food, Energy(Y) -2.3 -2.8 -6.3 0.9 Food/Feedstuffs 2.1 -2.6 9.6 1.9 Nonfood Materials 2.2 1.0 6.3 -5.2 Energy Materials(Z) 5.0 3.7 16.2 -8.5 Petroleum(X) 5.5 -0.6 1.3 -14.1 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. May producer prices +0.1 pct
U.S. May year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct
U.S. May producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. May year-over-year core producer prices +1.7 pct
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.