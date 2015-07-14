UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
July 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'15/14
Total Business 0.3 0.4 0.4 2.4
Manufacturers unch 0.2 0.1 -0.6
Retailers unch 0.6 0.8 3.4
Autos/parts -0.2 0.9 1.2 5.0
Wholesalers 0.8 0.4 0.4 5.0 SALES May April (Prev) May'15/14
Total Business 0.4 0.5 0.6 -2.2
Manufacturers -0.1 unch unch -3.7
Retailers 1.1 -0.1 0.1 1.6
Autos/parts 1.8 0.6 0.7 8.0
Wholesalers 0.3 1.7 1.6 -3.8 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'15/14
Total Business 1,797.8 1,792.8 1,793.2 1,755.5
Manufacturers 649.7 649.6 649.0 653.5
Retailers 566.3 566.3 567.3 547.7
Autos/parts 187.6 188.1 188.6 178.8
Wholesalers 581.9 577.0 576.9 554.3 SALES May April (Prev) May'15/14
Total Business 1,323.6 1,318.0 1,318.8 1,353.7
Manufacturers 482.1 482.3 482.4 500.7
Retailers 391.6 387.2 388.2 385.6
Autos/parts 92.8 91.1 91.2 85.9
Wholesalers 449.8 448.5 448.3 467.4 Inventory-to- May April (Prev) May'14 Sales Ratio 1.36 1.36 1.36 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. May business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
