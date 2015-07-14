July 14 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'15/14

Total Business 0.3 0.4 0.4 2.4

Manufacturers unch 0.2 0.1 -0.6

Retailers unch 0.6 0.8 3.4

Autos/parts -0.2 0.9 1.2 5.0

Wholesalers 0.8 0.4 0.4 5.0 SALES May April (Prev) May'15/14

Total Business 0.4 0.5 0.6 -2.2

Manufacturers -0.1 unch unch -3.7

Retailers 1.1 -0.1 0.1 1.6

Autos/parts 1.8 0.6 0.7 8.0

Wholesalers 0.3 1.7 1.6 -3.8 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES May April (Prev) May'15/14

Total Business 1,797.8 1,792.8 1,793.2 1,755.5

Manufacturers 649.7 649.6 649.0 653.5

Retailers 566.3 566.3 567.3 547.7

Autos/parts 187.6 188.1 188.6 178.8

Wholesalers 581.9 577.0 576.9 554.3 SALES May April (Prev) May'15/14

Total Business 1,323.6 1,318.0 1,318.8 1,353.7

Manufacturers 482.1 482.3 482.4 500.7

Retailers 391.6 387.2 388.2 385.6

Autos/parts 92.8 91.1 91.2 85.9

Wholesalers 449.8 448.5 448.3 467.4 Inventory-to- May April (Prev) May'14 Sales Ratio 1.36 1.36 1.36 1.30

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May business inventories +0.3 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.