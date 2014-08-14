(TXT}
Aug 14 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
July June (Prev) July14/13
ALL IMPORTS -0.2 0.1 0.1 0.8
Petroleum -1.2 1.1 1.4 1.7
Nonpetroleum unch -0.1 -0.2 0.7
Food, Feed, Drink 1.0 -1.6 -1.7 3.0
Industrial Supplies -0.6 0.6 0.7 1.8
Capital Goods unch unch unch -0.1
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.8 0.1 unch -0.9
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 unch unch 0.9
July June (Prev) July14/13
ALL EXPORTS unch -0.4 -0.4 0.4
Agricultural -2.2 -1.7 -1.8 -2.9
Non-Agricultural 0.3 -0.3 -0.3 0.9
Food, Feed, Drink -1.6 -1.5 -1.6 -1.7
Industrial Supplies 0.6 -1.0 -1.0 0.8
Capital Goods -0.1 unch 0.1 0.8
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch 0.1 0.1 0.5
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July import prices -0.3 pct
U.S. July export prices -0.1 pct
