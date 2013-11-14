Nov 14 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Balance -41.78 -38.70 -359.54 -41.57 -407.28
Exports 188.91 189.30 1,689.38 186.83 1,654.02
Imports 230.69 228.00 2,048.92 228.40 2,061.30
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Sept Aug Sept13/12
Exports -0.2 unch 1.1
Imports 1.2 unch 1.0
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Goods -61.28 -58.27 -532.76 -58.90 -559.07
Services 19.50 19.57 173.22 17.33 151.79
EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Goods 132.11 132.33 1,182.59 132.75 1,170.90
Services 56.80 56.97 506.79 54.08 483.12
IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Goods 193.39 190.60 1,715.35 191.65 1,729.97
Services 37.29 37.40 333.57 36.75 331.33
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Balance -60.35 -57.18 -521.40 -57.94 -550.23
Petroleum -19.83 -18.64 -181.46 -21.93 -225.22
Nonpetrol -40.52 -38.54 -339.95 -36.02 -325.01
Net Adjusts. -0.93 -1.09 -11.36 -0.95 -8.85
Exports 130.99 131.34 1,174.62 131.42 1,158.95
Imports 191.34 188.52 1,696.03 189.36 1,709.18
Petroleum 31.68 30.85 279.56 33.02 315.88
Nonpetrol 159.66 157.67 1,416.47 156.34 1,393.30
Net Adjusts. 2.05 2.08 19.32 2.29 20.79
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Capital Goods 44,723 44,820 399,922 44,711 395,856
Autos/Parts 13,125 13,132 113,775 11,887 109,938
Civ.Aircraft 5,048 5,258 40,822 N/A 33,272
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Capital Goods 47,100 46,270 411,914 45,658 411,629
Autos/Parts 27,131 26,244 229,518 24,398 222,698
Civ.Aircraft 1,395 982 9,513 N/A 6,924
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Jan-Sep12
Agricultural 10,705 10,254 99,035 99,368
Manufacturing 96,959 101,117 883,102 869,671
Advanced Tech. 26,609 26,725 235,613 225,387
IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Jan-Sep12
Agricultural 7,833 8,206 78,916 78,112
Manufacturing 154,112 156,252 1,359,600 1,345,591
Advanced Tech. 34,749 32,599 291,857 289,531
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
September
Canada -1.9
Mexico -6.0
EU 5.6
China 3.4
Japan -2.9
South/Central
America -6.0
Brazil -11.5
OPEC -0.8
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada 1.1
Mexico -3.0
EU -1.8
China 2.3
Japan -8.4
South/Central
America -3.0
Brazil 10.9
OPEC -10.5
TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12
Canada -3,227 -2,432 -24,037 -1,877 -22,871
Mexico -5,277 -4,850 -41,894 -4,697 -48,442
EU -8,005 -9,769 -89,421 -8,042 -84,141
China -30,471 -29,891 -238,151 -29,119 -232,186
Japan -5,537 -6,388 -55,187 -4,897 -57,530
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 1,043 1,809 10,331 382 7,582
South Korea -2,070 -1,677 -16,957 -1,304 -12,057
Taiwan -1,339 -1,344 -9,805 -1,308 -10,923
South/Central
America 2,358 2,937 16,911 2,105 3,675
Brazil 988 1,743 12,310 1,526 6,879
OPEC -5,876 -7,284 -53,751 -7,195 -80,545
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product
imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Sept Aug Sep12
289.9 303.2 306.4
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted,
in billions of dollars):
Sept Aug Sep12
30.03 30.97 31.42
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Sept Aug Sep12
102.00 100.26 98.90
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$39.0 bln U.S. Sept trade deficit
NOTES:
The September report was delayed from Nov. 5 due to a
partial shutdown of the federal government.
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available