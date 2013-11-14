Nov 14 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Balance -41.78 -38.70 -359.54 -41.57 -407.28 Exports 188.91 189.30 1,689.38 186.83 1,654.02 Imports 230.69 228.00 2,048.92 228.40 2,061.30

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Sept Aug Sept13/12 Exports -0.2 unch 1.1 Imports 1.2 unch 1.0 Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Goods -61.28 -58.27 -532.76 -58.90 -559.07 Services 19.50 19.57 173.22 17.33 151.79 EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Goods 132.11 132.33 1,182.59 132.75 1,170.90 Services 56.80 56.97 506.79 54.08 483.12 IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Goods 193.39 190.60 1,715.35 191.65 1,729.97 Services 37.29 37.40 333.57 36.75 331.33

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Balance -60.35 -57.18 -521.40 -57.94 -550.23

Petroleum -19.83 -18.64 -181.46 -21.93 -225.22

Nonpetrol -40.52 -38.54 -339.95 -36.02 -325.01

Net Adjusts. -0.93 -1.09 -11.36 -0.95 -8.85 Exports 130.99 131.34 1,174.62 131.42 1,158.95 Imports 191.34 188.52 1,696.03 189.36 1,709.18

Petroleum 31.68 30.85 279.56 33.02 315.88

Nonpetrol 159.66 157.67 1,416.47 156.34 1,393.30

Net Adjusts. 2.05 2.08 19.32 2.29 20.79

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Capital Goods 44,723 44,820 399,922 44,711 395,856 Autos/Parts 13,125 13,132 113,775 11,887 109,938 Civ.Aircraft 5,048 5,258 40,822 N/A 33,272 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Capital Goods 47,100 46,270 411,914 45,658 411,629 Autos/Parts 27,131 26,244 229,518 24,398 222,698 Civ.Aircraft 1,395 982 9,513 N/A 6,924 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Jan-Sep12 Agricultural 10,705 10,254 99,035 99,368 Manufacturing 96,959 101,117 883,102 869,671 Advanced Tech. 26,609 26,725 235,613 225,387 IMPORTS Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Jan-Sep12 Agricultural 7,833 8,206 78,916 78,112 Manufacturing 154,112 156,252 1,359,600 1,345,591 Advanced Tech. 34,749 32,599 291,857 289,531

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

September Canada -1.9 Mexico -6.0 EU 5.6 China 3.4 Japan -2.9 South/Central America -6.0 Brazil -11.5 OPEC -0.8

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 1.1 Mexico -3.0 EU -1.8 China 2.3 Japan -8.4 South/Central America -3.0 Brazil 10.9 OPEC -10.5 TRADE BALANCE Sept Aug Jan-Sep13 Sep12 Jan-Sep12 Canada -3,227 -2,432 -24,037 -1,877 -22,871 Mexico -5,277 -4,850 -41,894 -4,697 -48,442 EU -8,005 -9,769 -89,421 -8,042 -84,141 China -30,471 -29,891 -238,151 -29,119 -232,186 Japan -5,537 -6,388 -55,187 -4,897 -57,530 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 1,043 1,809 10,331 382 7,582 South Korea -2,070 -1,677 -16,957 -1,304 -12,057 Taiwan -1,339 -1,344 -9,805 -1,308 -10,923 South/Central America 2,358 2,937 16,911 2,105 3,675 Brazil 988 1,743 12,310 1,526 6,879 OPEC -5,876 -7,284 -53,751 -7,195 -80,545 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

289.9 303.2 306.4 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

30.03 30.97 31.42 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

102.00 100.26 98.90

NOTES:

The September report was delayed from Nov. 5 due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

