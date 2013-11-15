(TXT}
Nov 15 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Oct Sept (Prev) Oct13/12
ALL IMPORTS -0.7 0.1 0.2 -2.0
Petroleum -3.6 0.6 0.8 -4.1
Nonpetroleum 0.1 unch unch -1.3
Food, Feed, Drink 0.7 0.6 0.5 2.6
Industrial Supplies -2.1 0.5 0.6 -4.4
Capital Goods unch unch unch -0.9
Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.1 unch unch -1.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 -0.2 -0.1 -0.5
Oct Sept (Prev) Oct13/12
ALL EXPORTS -0.5 0.4 0.3 -2.1
Agricultural -1.5 0.6 0.7 -6.1
Non-Agricultural -0.4 0.3 0.3 -1.6
Food, Feed, Drink -1.3 0.8 0.7 -7.0
Industrial Supplies -0.8 0.8 0.7 -4.2
Capital Goods -0.2 unch 0.1 0.7
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.4 -0.1 unch 0.7
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch unch -2.1
The department reported Oct price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 138.4 for imports and 131.8 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. import prices -0.4 pct
U.S. Oct. export prices +0.1 pct
NOTE: The report for October, previously scheduled for
release on Nov. 13, was delayed due to a partial government
shutdown.