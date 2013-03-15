March 15 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 All Items 0.7 UNCH UNCH 2.0 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.0 Energy 5.4 -1.7 -0.8 2.3 Food and Beverages 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.6 Food 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 232.166 230.280 229.601 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Feb Jan Dec Feb13/12 Housing 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.9 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.7 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.8 Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.1 -0.2 -0.5 Apparel -0.1 0.8 0.1 2.4 Transportation 3.0 -0.9 -0.4 2.4 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 New Vehicles -0.3 0.1 0.2 1.1 Gasoline 9.1 -3.0 -1.9 3.3 Medical Care 0.2 0.1 0.2 3.1 Prescription drugs -0.3 UNCH -0.5 0.8 Recreation-V 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.9 Education/Communication-V 0.3 0.4 0.1 1.7 Tobacco -0.2 0.5 0.5 2.1 Commodities 1.3 -0.3 -0.2 1.2 Services 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.5 Airline Fares -0.3 1.1 0.8 3.6 CPI-W 0.8 UNCH UNCH 1.9

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Feb Jan Prev Feb13/12

-0.2 -0.2 0.1 -0.2

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb CPI +0.5 pct

U.S. Feb CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct

U.S. Feb CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Feb CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct

U.S. Feb CPI unadjusted index level 232.10

NOTES:

N/A-not available