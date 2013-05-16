May 16 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/11/13 360,000 339,250 N/A N/A
05/04/13 328,000-R 338,000-R 3,009,000 2.3
04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000-R 2.3
04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3
04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3
04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4
03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000 2.4
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 4 from 323,000
Four-Week Average: May 4 from 336,750
Continued Claims: April 27 from 3,005,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 4, the latest
period for which data are available:
Georgia 2,212
New Mexico 1,539
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 4, the latest period for
which data are available:
Connecticut -1,434
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.000 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 318,203 MAY 11 WEEK FROM 302,767
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,876,202 MAY 4 WEEK FROM 2,971,056
PRIOR WEEK