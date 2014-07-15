(TXT}
July 15 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
June May (Prev) June14/13
ALL IMPORTS 0.1 0.3 0.1 1.2
Petroleum 1.4 2.2 1.1 6.4
Nonpetroleum -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.1
Food, Feed, Drink -1.7 -0.5 -0.8 2.7
Industrial Supplies 0.7 0.8 0.3 3.0
Capital Goods unch 0.2 0.2 -0.1
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch unch unch -0.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch unch 0.1 0.7
June May (Prev) June14/13
ALL EXPORTS -0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2
Agricultural -1.8 0.3 0.5 -1.2
Non-Agricultural -0.3 0.1 0.1 0.3
Food, Feed, Drink -1.6 0.4 0.5 -0.7
Industrial Supplies -1.0 -0.2 -0.1 -0.5
Capital Goods 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.9
Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.1 0.1 unch 0.6
Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.1 -0.1 unch -0.1
The department reported June price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 140.4 for imports and 133 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. June import prices +0.3 pct
U.S. June export prices +0.2 pct
(Washington newsroom, +1 202 898-8329, fax +1 202-898-8383))