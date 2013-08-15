Aug 15 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/10/13 320,000 332,000 N/A N/A

08/03/13 335,000-R 336,000-R 2,969,000 2.3

07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000-R 2.3

07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3

07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3

07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000 2.4

06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000 2.3

06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug 3 from 333,000;

Four-Week Average: Aug 3 from 335,500;

Continued Claims: July 27 from 3,018,000;

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug 3, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 3,715

Ohio 1,270

Texas 1,151

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug 3, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Oregon -1,638

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.0 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 280,502 AUG 10 WEEK FROM 288,644 PRIOR WEEK