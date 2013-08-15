Aug 15 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
08/10/13 320,000 332,000 N/A
N/A
08/03/13 335,000-R 336,000-R 2,969,000
2.3
07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000-R
2.3
07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000
2.3
07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000
2.3
07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000
2.4
06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,027,000
2.3
06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug 3 from 333,000;
Four-Week Average: Aug 3 from 335,500;
Continued Claims: July 27 from 3,018,000;
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Aug 3, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California 3,715
Ohio 1,270
Texas 1,151
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Aug 3, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
Oregon -1,638
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.0 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 280,502 AUG 10
WEEK FROM 288,644 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,858,818 AUG 3 WEEK
FROM 2,959,648 PRIOR WEEK