Jan 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Dec13/12 All Items 0.3 UNCH -0.1 0.2 0.1 1.5 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.7 Energy 2.1 -1.0 -1.7 0.8 -0.3 0.5 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.1 1.1 Food 0.1 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.1 1.1 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.049 233.069 233.546 234.149 233.877 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Dec13/12 Housing 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.1 2.2 Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.5 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.4 2.9 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.5 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.4 UNCH UNCH 0.7 -0.4 2.7 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 UNCH -0.1 -1.4 Apparel 0.9 -0.4 -0.5 -0.5 0.1 0.6 Transportation 0.9 -0.5 -0.7 0.4 -0.2 0.5 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.1 0.7 New Vehicles UNCH -0.1 -0.1 0.2 UNCH 0.4 Gasoline 3.1 -1.6 -2.9 0.8 -0.1 -1.0 Medical Care UNCH UNCH UNCH 0.3 0.6 2.0 Prescription drugs -0.9 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 0.8 Recreation-V -0.3 0.2 0.1 -0.1 UNCH 0.4 Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.1 1.6 Tobacco 0.6 -0.2 0.1 0.1 0.4 3.2 Commodities 0.5 -0.3 -0.4 0.1 UNCH 0.2 Services 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.3 Airline Fares -4.7 2.6 3.6 0.5 -3.1 -1.4 CPI-W 0.3 UNCH -0.1 0.2 0.1 1.4

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Dec Nov Prev Dec13/12

-0.5 0.4 0.4 unch

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec CPI +0.3 pct

U.S. Dec CPI year-over-year +1.5 pct

U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Dec CPI unadjusted index level 233.09

U.S. Dec Real Earnings -0.3 pct

NOTES:

N/A-not available