Jan 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Dec Nov Oct
Sept Aug Dec13/12
All Items 0.3 UNCH -0.1
0.2 0.1 1.5
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.1
0.1 0.1 1.7
Energy 2.1 -1.0 -1.7
0.8 -0.3 0.5
Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 0.1
UNCH 0.1 1.1
Food 0.1 0.1 0.1
UNCH 0.1 1.1
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.049 233.069 233.546
234.149 233.877
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Dec Nov Oct
Sept Aug Dec13/12
Housing 0.2 0.2 0.1
0.3 0.1 2.2
Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.1
0.2 0.2 2.5
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.2
0.2 0.4 2.9
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.2
0.2 0.3 2.5
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.4 UNCH UNCH
0.7 -0.4 2.7
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 -0.2 -0.2
UNCH -0.1 -1.4
Apparel 0.9 -0.4 -0.5
-0.5 0.1 0.6
Transportation 0.9 -0.5 -0.7
0.4 -0.2 0.5
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.1 0.1
0.1 -0.1 0.7
New Vehicles UNCH -0.1 -0.1
0.2 UNCH 0.4
Gasoline 3.1 -1.6 -2.9
0.8 -0.1 -1.0
Medical Care UNCH UNCH UNCH
0.3 0.6 2.0
Prescription drugs -0.9 0.2 0.4
0.2 0.8 0.8
Recreation-V -0.3 0.2 0.1
-0.1 UNCH 0.4
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.1 -0.1 1.6
Tobacco 0.6 -0.2 0.1
0.1 0.4 3.2
Commodities 0.5 -0.3 -0.4
0.1 UNCH 0.2
Services 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.3 0.1 2.3
Airline Fares -4.7 2.6 3.6
0.5 -3.1 -1.4
CPI-W 0.3 UNCH -0.1
0.2 0.1 1.4
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Dec Nov Prev Dec13/12
-0.5 0.4 0.4 unch
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec CPI +0.3 pct
U.S. Dec CPI year-over-year +1.5 pct
U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. Dec CPI unadjusted index level 233.09
U.S. Dec Real Earnings -0.3 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available