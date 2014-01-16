EM ASIA FX-Taiwan dollar, S. Korean won, ringgit up; Thai baht falls

April 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0140 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.220 109.31 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.398 1.3975 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.330 30.408 +0.26 Korean won 1137.300 1139.8 +0.22 Baht 34.430 34.259 -0.50 Peso 49.8