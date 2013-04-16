April 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84
equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
March Feb Jan Dec March13/12
All Items -0.2 0.7 UNCH UNCH 1.5
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 1.9
Energy -2.6 5.4 -1.7 -0.8 -1.6
Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.5
Food UNCH 0.1 UNCH 0.2 1.5
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 232.773 232.166 230.280 229.601
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
March Feb Jan Dec March13/12
Housing 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.9
Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.2
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.8
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.1
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 1.7
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 UNCH -0.1 -0.2 -0.6
Apparel -1.0 -0.1 0.8 0.1 0.8
Transportation -1.3 3.0 -0.9 -0.4 0.1
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.5
New Vehicles 0.1 -0.3 0.1 0.2 1.1
Gasoline -4.4 9.1 -3.0 -1.9 -3.1
Medical Care 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 3.1
Prescription drugs 0.3 -0.3 UNCH -0.5 0.7
Recreation-V -0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.6
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 1.8
Tobacco -0.2 -0.2 0.5 0.5 2.1
Commodities -0.7 1.3 -0.3 -0.2 UNCH
Services 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.4
Airline Fares 0.6 -0.3 1.1 0.8 3.8
CPI-W -0.3 0.8 UNCH UNCH 1.3
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and
clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all
employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Mar Feb Prev Mar13/12
0.5 -0.3 -0.2 0.6
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March CPI unchanged
U.S. March CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. March CPI unadjusted index level 232.99
U.S. March Real Earnings +0.1 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available