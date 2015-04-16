April 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Mar Feb Jan Mar 15/14 Starts 2.0 -15.3 -0.8 -2.5 Permits -5.7 4.0 unch 2.9 RATES Mar Feb Jan Mar 2014 Starts 926 908 1,072 950 Permits 1,039 1,102 1,060 1,010 STARTS Mar Feb Jan Mar 2014 Single 618 592 698 635 Multiple 308 316 374 315 PERMITS Mar Feb Jan Mar 2014 Single 636 623 661 611 Multiple 403 479 399 399 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 114.9 101 Northeast 39.8 130 Midwest 31.3 126 Midwest -4.4 152 South -3.5 498 South -14.2 490 West -19.3 201 West -4.3 267 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Mar Feb Jan Mar'14 Starts 77 64 73 80 Permits 91 78 70 85 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Mar Feb Mar'14 Total Units 823 856 874

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March housing starts: 1.040 mln units

U.S. March building permits: 1.080 mln units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.