June 16 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE May Apr Mar May15/14
Starts -11.1 22.1 6.0 5.1
Permits 11.8 9.8 -5.5 25.4
RATES May Apr Mar May 2014
Starts 1,036 1,165 954 986
Permits 1,275 1,140 1,038 1,017
STARTS May Apr Mar May 2014
Single 680 719 623 637
Multiple 356 446 331 349
PERMITS May Apr Mar May 2014
Single 683 666 642 626
Multiple 592 474 396 391
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -26.5 139 Northeast 77.7 311
Midwest -10.2 149 Midwest 16.3 171
South -5.0 495 South -3.6 531
West -12.5 253 West -1.9 262
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
May Apr Mar May'14
Starts 97 106 80 93
Permits 113 105 91 94
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: May Apr May'14
Total Units 1,034 988 903
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May housing starts: 1,100,000 units
U.S. May building permits: 1,100,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.