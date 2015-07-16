UPDATE 1-UK manufacturing growth spikes to three-year high in April -PMI
* UK manufacturing growth surges as PMI exceeds all expectations
July 16 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/11/15 281,000 282,500 N/A N/A
07/04/15 296,000-R 279,250-R 2,215,000 1.6
06/27/15 282,000 275,000 2,327,000-R 1.7
06/20/15 271,000 273,750 2,265,000 1.7
06/13/15 268,000 277,000 2,249,000 1.7
06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,225,000 1.7
05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000 1.7
05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000 1.6-R
05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000 1.7
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 4 from 297,000
Four-Week Average: July 4 from 279,500
Continued Claims: June 27 from 2,334,000
Insured unemployment rate: May 23 from 1.7 percent
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 285,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.295 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 344,002 JULY 11 WEEK FROM 303,586 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,232,518 JULY 4 WEEK FROM 2,138,350 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
