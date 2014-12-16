Dec 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Nov Oct Sep Nov 14/13 Starts -1.6 1.7 6.7 -7.0 Permits -5.2 5.9 2.8 -0.2 RATES Nov Oct Sep Nov 2013 Starts 1,028 1,045 1,028 1,105 Permits 1,035 1,092 1,031 1,037 STARTS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2013 Single 677 716 663 710 Multiple 351 329 365 395 PERMITS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2013 Single 639 647 631 645 Multiple 396 445 400 392 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 8.7 113 Northeast 27.4 121 Midwest 14.4 183 Midwest -7.3 152 South -19.5 454 South -10.0 494 West 28.1 278 West -5.6 268 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Nov Oct Sep Nov'13 Starts 78 88 94 84 Permits 70 96 91 74 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Nov Oct Nov'13 Total Units 863 922 826

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. housing starts: 1,040,000 units

U.S. Nov. building permits: 1,060,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.