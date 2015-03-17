March 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Feb Jan Dec Feb 15/14 Starts -17.0 unch 6.5 -3.3 Permits 3.0 unch unch 7.7 RATES Feb Jan Dec Feb 2014 Starts 897 1,081 1,081 928 Permits 1,092 1,060 1,060 1,014 STARTS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2014 Single 593 697 725 589 Multiple 304 384 356 339 PERMITS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2014 Single 620 661 675 603 Multiple 472 399 385 411 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -56.5 47 Northeast -17.4 100 Midwest -37.0 97 Midwest 6.1 157 South -2.5 514 South 7.3 557 West -18.2 239 West 2.2 278 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Feb Jan Dec Feb'14 Starts 62 74 73 65 Permits 77 70 84 71 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Feb Jan Feb'14 Total Units 850 986 866

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. housing starts: 1,049,000 units

U.S. Feb. building permits: 1,065,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.