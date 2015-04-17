April 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer
Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
March Feb Jan
March15/14
All Items 0.2 0.2 -0.7
-0.1
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 0.2
1.8
Energy 1.1 1.0 -9.7
-18.3
Food and Beverages -0.2 0.1 -0.1
2.3
Food -0.2 0.2 UNCH
2.3
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 236.119 234.722 233.707
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
March Feb Jan
March15/14
Housing 0.1 0.2 0.1
1.9
Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.3
3.0
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 0.2
3.5
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 0.2
2.7
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.9 UNCH -0.4
-2.3
Household Furnishings/Operations 0.2 UNCH -0.2
-0.6
Apparel 0.5 0.3 0.3
-0.5
Transportation 1.1 0.8 -5.0
-8.7
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.6 0.3 UNCH
0.1
New Vehicles 0.2 0.2 -0.1
0.8
Gasoline 3.9 2.4 -18.7
-29.2
Medical Care 0.3 UNCH UNCH
2.5
Prescription drugs 0.3 0.6 -0.2
5.7
Recreation-V 0.1 UNCH 0.2
0.1
Education/Communication-V UNCH -0.1 0.2
0.3
Tobacco 0.4 0.5 -0.2
2.6
Commodities 0.4 0.4 -2.2
-3.5
Services 0.1 0.1 0.2
2.1
Airline Fares -1.7 0.2 -0.3
-5.0
CPI-W 0.3 0.3 -0.9
-0.6
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Mar Feb Prev Mar15/14
-0.2 -0.1 -0.1 2.2
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March CPI +0.3 pct
U.S. March CPI year-over-year unchanged
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. March CPI unadjusted index level 236.17
