June 17 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE May Apr Mar May 14/13
Starts -6.5 12.7 2.4 9.4
Permits -6.4 5.9 -1.1 -1.9
RATES May Apr Mar May 2013
Starts 1,001 1,071 950 915
Permits 991 1,059 1,000 1,010
STARTS May Apr Mar May 2013
Single 625 664 635 597
Multiple 376 407 315 318
PERMITS May Apr Mar May 2013
Single 619 597 600 624
Multiple 372 462 400 386
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -25.2 95 Northeast 3.5 117
Midwest -16.5 172 Midwest 3.8 166
South 7.3 529 South -7.3 485
West -16.3 205 West -15.2 223
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
May Apr Mar May'13
Starts 94 96 80 87
Permits 91 95 84 97
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: May Apr May'13
Total Units 897 840 719
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May housing starts: 1,034,000 units
U.S. May building permits: 1,050,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.