PRECIOUS-Gold at 2-week low on French election, heightened risk appetite

* Spot gold on track for weakest session since March 2 * SPDR Gold holdings up 6 tonnes in last two sessions * Silver slips to one-month low (Updates prices, adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 Gold prices fell to a two-week low on Tuesday as markets became less concerned that far-right leader Marine Le Pen would win the French presidential election, increasing investor appetite for risky asse