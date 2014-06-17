June 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
May April May14/13
All Items 0.4 0.3 2.1
Excluding Food/Energy 0.3 0.2 2.0
Energy 0.9 0.3 3.3
Food and Beverages 0.4 0.4 2.4
Food 0.5 0.4 2.5
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.900 237.072
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
May April May14/13
Housing 0.3 UNCH 2.6
Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.9
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 3.1
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.6
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.9 -1.6 4.3
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 UNCH -1.6
Apparel 0.3 UNCH 0.8
Transportation 0.6 1.1 1.8
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH 0.3 0.2
New Vehicles 0.2 0.3 0.5
Gasoline 0.7 2.3 2.3
Medical Care 0.3 0.3 2.8
Prescription drugs 0.7 0.3 3.6
Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 0.4
Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.2 1.5
Tobacco 0.2 0.1 3.4
Commodities 0.3 0.4 1.1
Services 0.4 0.1 2.8
Airline Fares 5.8 2.6 4.7
CPI-W 0.3 0.3 2.1
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: May Apr Prev May14/13
-0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May CPI +0.2 pct
U.S. May CPI year-over-year +2.0 pct
U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. May CPI unadjusted index level 237.55
U.S. May Real Earnings +0.2 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available