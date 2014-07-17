July 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jun May Apr Jun 14/13 Starts -9.3 -7.3 11.9 7.5 Permits -4.2 -5.1 5.9 2.7 RATES Jun May Apr Jun 2013 Starts 893 985 1,063 831 Permits 963 1,005 1,059 938 STARTS Jun May Apr Jun 2013 Single 575 632 649 601 Multiple 318 353 414 230 PERMITS Jun May Apr Jun 2013 Single 631 615 597 627 Multiple 332 390 462 311 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 14.1 105 Northeast -15.5 98 Midwest 28.1 219 Midwest 6.6 178 South -29.6 375 South -6.3 463 West 2.6 194 West -1.8 224 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jun May Apr Jun'13 Starts 85 93 95 81 Permits 91 92 95 86 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jun May Jun'13 Total Units 789 897 763

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June housing starts: 1,018,000 units

U.S. June building permits: 1,040,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.