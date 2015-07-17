July 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
June May April
March Feb June15/14
All Items 0.3 0.4 0.1
0.1 0.1 0.1
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.1 0.1 1.8
Energy 1.7 4.3 -0.7
-0.7 -0.7 -15.0
Food and Beverages 0.3 UNCH 0.3
0.3 0.3 1.7
Food 0.3 UNCH 0.3
0.3 0.3 1.8
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.638 237.805 238.031
238.031 238.031
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
June May April
March Feb June15/14
Housing 0.2 UNCH 0.2
0.2 0.2 2.0
Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.3
0.3 0.3 3.0
Rent of Primary Residence 0.4 0.3 0.3
0.3 0.3 3.5
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.4 0.3 0.2
0.2 0.2 2.9
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.2 -0.7 -0.1
-0.1 -0.1 -2.2
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.3 UNCH
UNCH UNCH -0.3
Apparel -0.1 -0.5 UNCH
UNCH UNCH -1.8
Transportation 1.0 2.7 -0.3
-0.3 -0.3 -6.9
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.1 UNCH
UNCH UNCH 0.6
New Vehicles 0.1 0.2 UNCH
UNCH UNCH 1.2
Gasoline 3.4 10.4 -1.0
-1.0 -1.0 -23.3
Medical Care -0.2 0.2 0.2
0.2 0.2 2.5
Prescription drugs 0.3 0.4 0.3
0.3 0.3 4.8
Recreation-V 0.2 0.1 UNCH
UNCH UNCH 0.3
Education/Communication-V 0.2 -0.1 UNCH
UNCH UNCH 0.1
Tobacco 0.8 0.4 -0.1
-0.1 -0.1 2.5
Commodities 0.4 0.9 UNCH
UNCH UNCH -3.0
Services 0.3 0.2 0.2
0.2 0.2 2.2
Airline Fares 2.0 5.7 -0.5
-0.5 -0.5 -5.2
CPI-W +0.3 +0.5 0.1
0.1 0.1 -0.3
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban
wage earners and clerical workers.
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct
U.S. June CPI year-over-year +0.1 pct
U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 238.67
NOTES:
N/A-not available