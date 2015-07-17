July 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jun May Apr Jun 15/14 Starts 9.8 -10.2 24.7 26.6 Permits 7.4 9.6 9.8 30.0 RATES Jun May Apr Jun 2014 Starts 1,174 1,069 1,190 927 Permits 1,343 1,250 1,140 1,033 STARTS Jun May Apr Jun 2014 Single 685 691 735 597 Multiple 489 378 455 330 PERMITS Jun May Apr Jun 2014 Single 687 681 666 648 Multiple 656 569 474 385 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 35.5 206 Northeast 2.8 296 Midwest -0.7 145 Midwest 2.9 176 South 13.5 571 South 10.4 583 West -6.0 252 West 9.5 288 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jun May Apr Jun'14 Starts 110 100 109 87 Permits 135 111 105 96 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jun May Jun'14 Total Units 972 1,042 797

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June housing starts: 1,110,000 units

U.S. June building permits: 1,150,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.