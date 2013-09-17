Sept 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Aug July June
May April Aug13/12
All Items 0.1 0.2 0.5
0.1 -0.4 1.5
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.2
0.2 0.1 1.8
Energy -0.3 0.2 3.4
0.4 -4.3 -0.1
Food and Beverages 0.1 0.2 0.2
-0.1 0.2 1.4
Food 0.1 0.1 0.2
-0.1 0.2 1.4
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.877 233.596 233.504
232.945 232.531
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Aug July June
May April Aug13/12
Housing 0.1 UNCH 0.2
0.3 0.2 2.2
Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.3 0.2 2.4
Rent of Primary Residence 0.4 0.2 0.2
0.3 0.2 3.0
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.1 0.2
N/A N/A 2.2
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.4 -0.6 0.1
0.7 0.9 3.2
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.4 0.2
UNCH -0.1 -0.9
Apparel 0.1 0.6 0.9
0.2 -0.3 1.8
Transportation -0.2 0.5 1.9
0.1 -2.7 UNCH
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.1 UNCH
-0.1 0.3 UNCH
New Vehicles UNCH 0.1 0.3
UNCH 0.3 1.1
Gasoline -0.1 1.0 6.3
UNCH -8.1 -2.4
Medical Care 0.6 0.2 0.4
-0.1 UNCH 2.3
Prescription drugs 0.8 0.5 0.5
-0.6 -0.1 0.2
Recreation-V UNCH UNCH -0.1
0.2 -0.1 0.4
Education/Communication-V -0.1 0.1 0.1
0.1 -0.2 1.6
Tobacco 0.4 1.4 0.1
UNCH 0.6 3.2
Commodities UNCH 0.2 1.0
-0.1 -1.2 0.1
Services 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.3 0.1 2.4
Airline Fares -3.1 -1.3 -1.7
2.2 -0.7 1.5
CPI-W 0.1 0.2 0.6
0.2 -0.5 1.5
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban
wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Aug July Prev Aug13/12
0.4 -0.5 -0.5 1.0
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Aug CPI +0.2 pct
U.S. Aug CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. Aug CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Aug CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. Aug CPI unadjusted index level 234.00
U.S. Aug Real Earnings +0.1 pct
NOTES:
Owners' equivalent rent in table is of primary residence.
N/A-not available