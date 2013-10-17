Oct 17 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
10/12/13 358,000 336,500 N/A
N/A
10/05/13 373,000-R 324,750-R 2,859,000
2.2
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000-R
2.2
09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000
2.2
09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000
2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000
2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000
2.2
08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 5 from 374,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 5 from 325,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 28 from 2,905,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 19 states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Oct. 5, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California 33,654
Maryland 4,409
Ohio 4,122
Michigan 4,066
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Oct. 5, the latest period for which data are available.
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.915 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 357,041 OCT 12
WEEK FROM 336,139 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,418,329 OCT 5 WEEK
FROM 2,475,308 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available