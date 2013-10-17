Oct 17 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/12/13 358,000 336,500 N/A N/A

10/05/13 373,000-R 324,750-R 2,859,000 2.2

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000-R 2.2

09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2

09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2

09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1

08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2

08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Oct. 5 from 374,000

Four-Week Average: Oct. 5 from 325,000

Continued Claims: Sept. 28 from 2,905,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 19 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 5, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 33,654

Maryland 4,409

Ohio 4,122

Michigan 4,066

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 5, the latest period for which data are available.

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.915 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 357,041 OCT 12 WEEK FROM 336,139 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,418,329 OCT 5 WEEK FROM 2,475,308 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available