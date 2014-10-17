Oct 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Sep Aug Jul Sep14/13 Starts 6.3 -12.8 20.8 17.8 Permits 1.5 -5.1 8.6 2.5 RATES Sep Aug Jul Sep 2013 Starts 1,017 957 1,098 863 Permits 1,018 1,003 1,057 993 STARTS Sep Aug Jul Sep 2013 Single 646 639 652 582 Multiple 371 318 446 281 PERMITS Sep Aug Jul Sep 2013 Single 624 627 631 617 Multiple 394 376 426 376 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 5.3 120 Northeast 12.3 119 Midwest 3.5 176 Midwest 8.2 172 South 4.2 491 South -4.7 492 West 13.9 230 West 5.9 235 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Sep Aug Jul Sep'13 Starts 93 86 101 78 Permits 90 87 98 83 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Sep Aug Sep'13 Total Units 999 920 761

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. housing starts: 1,004,000 units

U.S. Sept. building permits: 1,029,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.