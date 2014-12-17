CEE MARKETS-Currencies trade near multi-week lows on French vote worry

* Fear of radical win in France elections weighs on currencies * Robust Polish economic figures fail to lift zloty * Wage hike bill is additional worry in Romania * Czech crown rebounds but seen jittery around former cap By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, April 21 Central European currencies hovered near multi-week lows on Friday due to fears that an anti-EU candidate may win the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday.