Dec 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Nov Oct Nov14/13
All Items -0.3 UNCH 1.3
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 1.7
Energy -3.8 -1.9 -4.8
Food and Beverages 0.3 0.1 3.1
Food 0.2 0.1 3.2
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 236.151 237.433
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Nov Oct Nov14/13
Housing 0.2 0.2 2.6
Shelter 0.3 0.2 3.0
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 3.5
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.7
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 -0.1 2.7
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 0.4 -0.8
Apparel -1.1 -0.2 -0.3
Transportation -2.0 -0.7 -2.8
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.4 UNCH -0.7
New Vehicles -0.1 0.2 0.6
Gasoline -6.6 -3.0 -10.5
Medical Care 0.4 0.2 2.5
Prescription drugs 0.6 0.7 4.6
Recreation-V -0.2 0.2 -0.3
Education/Communication-V -0.1 -0.2 0.6
Tobacco UNCH 0.6 2.7
Commodities -1.0 -0.4 -0.5
Services 0.2 0.2 2.5
Airline Fares 1.4 2.4 -3.9
CPI-W -0.4 -0.1 1.0
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Nov Oct Prev Nov14/13
0.9 0.1 0.4 1.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. CPI -0.1 pct
U.S. Nov. CPI year-over-year +1.4 pct
U.S. Nov. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Nov. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. Nov. CPI unadjusted index level 236.44
U.S. Nov. Real Earnings +0.3 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available