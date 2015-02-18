Feb 18 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Jan Dec Nov Jan'15/14
Starts -2.0 7.1 -7.1 18.7
Permits -0.7 unch -3.8 8.1
RATES Jan Dec Nov Jan 2014
Starts 1,065 1,087 1,015 897
Permits 1,053 1,060 1,060 974
STARTS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2014
Single 678 727 674 583
Multiple 387 360 341 314
PERMITS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2014
Single 654 675 654 618
Multiple 399 385 406 356
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -3.5 111 Northeast 29.5 123
Midwest -22.2 140 Midwest -16.0 136
South 6.5 528 South -8.7 516
West -3.4 286 West 16.8 278
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jan Dec Nov Jan'14
Starts 72 73 76 61
Permits 70 84 72 67
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Jan Dec Jan'14
Total Units 930 918 850
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. housing starts: 1,070,000 units
U.S. Jan. building permits: 1,069,000 units
NOTE:
Beginning with the January report, the building permit data
reflect a small increase in the universe of permit-issuing
places.
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.