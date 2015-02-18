Feb 18 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index:
Seasonally Adj
Unadjusted
Jan Dec Nov
Jan'15/14
Final demand -0.8 -0.2 -0.2
unch
Exfood/energy -0.1 0.3 0.1
1.6
Exfood/energy/trade -0.3 0.1 0.1
0.9
Final demand goods -2.1 -1.1 -0.7
-3.7
Foods -1.1 -0.1 unch
2.5
Energy -10.3 -6.2 -3.8
-22.2
Exfood/energy -0.2 0.1 unch
0.6
Final demand services -0.2 0.3 0.2
2.0
Trade 0.5 0.5 0.2
4.4
Transportation/warehousing -0.8 -0.2 -0.3
0.6
Extrade,transportation/warehousing -0.4 0.1 0.3
0.8
Final demand construction 0.4 unch unch
1.9
Personal consumption -0.9 -0.2 -0.2
0.4
Goods -2.9 -1.6 -1.1
-4.4
Services -0.1 0.3 0.2
2.1
Exfood/energy unch 0.3 0.1
N/A
Exfood/energy/trade -0.2 0.2 0.1
N/A
Finished goods -2.1 -1.1 -0.8
-3.1
Exfood/energy 0.2 0.3 0.1
1.5
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.2 unch
0.9
Intermediate demand
Processed goods -2.8 -1.6 -1.0
-5.5
Exfood/energy -1.3 -0.6 -0.5
-1.4
Unprocessed goods -9.4 -4.6 -1.4
-18.4
Exfood/energy(Y) -0.7 -0.4 -1.7
-7.7
Services -0.2 0.1 0.2
1.3
Construction -0.5 unch 0.4
2.0
Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -4.2 2.6 -2.3
-2.7
Gasoline -24.0 -13.5 -8.1
-44.4
Heating oil -19.6 -10.6 -5.8
-46.0
Pharmaceutical preparations 1.0 0.5 1.1
7.3
Passenger cars 0.3 0.1 0.1
1.0
Light trucks -0.7 0.4 -0.3
-0.1
Cigarettes(1) unch 2.5 0.2
4.8
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Jan. PPI, final demand -0.4 pct
U.S. Jan. PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. Jan. year-over-year PPI, final demand +0.3 pct
U.S. Jan. year-over-year core PPI, final demand +2.0 pct
NOTES:
On Feb. 13 the department issued annual benchmark revisions
to its U.S. Producer Price Index, resulting in changes to
previously published data.
U.S. December producer prices for final demand were revised
to down 0.2 percent from a previously reported 0.3 percent
decline. The December core PPI remained at up 0.3 percent.
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted