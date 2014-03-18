March 18 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Feb Jan Dec Feb'14/13
Starts -0.2 -11.2 -7.0 -6.4
Permits 7.7 -4.6 -2.6 6.9
RATES Feb Jan Dec Feb 2013
Starts 907 909 1,024 969
Permits 1,018 945 991 952
STARTS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2013
Single 583 581 669 652
Multiple 324 328 355 317
PERMITS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2013
Single 588 599 610 600
Multiple 430 346 381 352
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -37.5 75 Northeast 6.3 102
Midwest 34.5 78 Midwest -11.8 134
South 7.3 529 South 9.9 545
West -5.5 225 West 17.9 237
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Feb Jan Dec Feb'13
Starts 62 61 68 66
Permits 71 65 76 66
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Feb Jan Feb'13
Total Units 886 849 727
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. housing starts: 910,000 units
U.S. Feb. building permits: 960,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly housing starts reports.