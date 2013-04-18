BRIEF-Geo Group executes third amended and restated credit agreement
* On March 23, co executed a third amended and restated credit agreement
April 18 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/13/13 352,000 361,250 N/A N/A
04/06/13 348,000-R 358,500-R 3,068,000 2.4
03/30/13 388,000 355,000 3,103,000-R 2.4
03/23/13 357,000 343,000 3,091,000 2.4
03/16/13 341,000 340,750 3,070,000 2.4
03/09/13 334,000 347,000 3,077,000 2.4
03/02/13 340,000 350,500 3,058,000 2.4
02/23/13 348,000 355,750 3,105,000 2.4
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: April 6 from 346,000
Four-Week Average: April 6 from 358,000
Continued Claims: March 30 from 3,079,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 15 states and territories reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York 20,120
North Carolina 4,403
Ohio 3,029
Michigan 2,894
Texas 2,445
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said four states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended April 6, the latest period for which data are available:
California -12,893
Kentucky -1,318
Pennsylvania -1,299
Indiana -1,066
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 350,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.075 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 354,973 APRIL 13 WEEK FROM 356,242 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,175,060 APRIL 6 WEEK FROM 3,292,169 PRIOR WEEK
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing