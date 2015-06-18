June 18 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
06/13/15 267,000 276,750 N/A
N/A
06/06/15 279,000 278,750 2,222,000
1.7
05/30/15 277,000 275,000 2,272,000-R
1.7
05/23/15 284,000 272,000 2,204,000
1.6
05/16/15 275,000 266,500 2,226,000
1.7
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,212,000
1.6
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000
1.7
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000
1.7
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: May 30 from 2,265,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 275,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.200 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 258,119 JUNE 13
WEEK FROM 275,619 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,053,584 JUNE 6 WEEK
FROM 2,096,985 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available