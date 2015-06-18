June 18 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

May April March Feb Jan May15/14 All Items 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.7 UNCH Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.7 Energy 4.3 -1.3 1.1 1.0 -9.7 -16.3 Food and Beverages UNCH UNCH -0.2 0.1 -0.1 1.6 Food UNCH UNCH -0.2 0.2 UNCH 1.6 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.805 236.599 236.119 234.722 233.707 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

May April March Feb Jan May15/14 Housing UNCH 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.9 Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 2.9 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 3.5 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.8 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.7 -0.6 -0.9 UNCH -0.4 -2.4 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 0.5 0.2 UNCH -0.2 -0.1 Apparel -0.5 -0.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 -1.5 Transportation 2.7 -0.3 1.1 0.8 -5.0 -7.6 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 0.2 0.6 0.3 UNCH 0.3 New Vehicles 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.8 Gasoline 10.4 -1.7 3.9 2.4 -18.7 -25.0 Medical Care 0.2 0.7 0.3 UNCH UNCH 2.8 Prescription drugs 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.6 -0.2 5.3 Recreation-V 0.1 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.2 0.1 Education/Communication-V -0.1 0.2 UNCH -0.1 0.2 0.1 Tobacco 0.4 UNCH 0.4 0.5 -0.2 2.5 Commodities 0.9 -0.2 0.4 0.4 -2.2 -3.3 Services 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.0 Airline Fares 5.7 -1.3 -1.7 0.2 -0.3 -6.6 CPI-W 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.9 -0.5

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: May Apr Prev May15/14

-0.1 unch unch 2.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May CPI +0.5 pct

U.S. May CPI year-over-year unchanged

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. May CPI unadjusted index level 238.04

NOTES:

N/A-not available