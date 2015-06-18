June 18 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
May April March
Feb Jan May15/14
All Items 0.4 0.1 0.2
0.2 -0.7 UNCH
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.3 0.2
0.2 0.2 1.7
Energy 4.3 -1.3 1.1
1.0 -9.7 -16.3
Food and Beverages UNCH UNCH -0.2
0.1 -0.1 1.6
Food UNCH UNCH -0.2
0.2 UNCH 1.6
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.805 236.599 236.119
234.722 233.707
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
May April March
Feb Jan May15/14
Housing UNCH 0.2 0.1
0.2 0.1 1.9
Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.3
0.2 0.3 2.9
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 0.3
0.3 0.2 3.5
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.3 0.3
0.2 0.2 2.8
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.7 -0.6 -0.9
UNCH -0.4 -2.4
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 0.5 0.2
UNCH -0.2 -0.1
Apparel -0.5 -0.3 0.5
0.3 0.3 -1.5
Transportation 2.7 -0.3 1.1
0.8 -5.0 -7.6
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 0.2 0.6
0.3 UNCH 0.3
New Vehicles 0.2 0.1 0.2
0.2 -0.1 0.8
Gasoline 10.4 -1.7 3.9
2.4 -18.7 -25.0
Medical Care 0.2 0.7 0.3
UNCH UNCH 2.8
Prescription drugs 0.4 0.3 0.3
0.6 -0.2 5.3
Recreation-V 0.1 0.1 0.1
UNCH 0.2 0.1
Education/Communication-V -0.1 0.2 UNCH
-0.1 0.2 0.1
Tobacco 0.4 UNCH 0.4
0.5 -0.2 2.5
Commodities 0.9 -0.2 0.4
0.4 -2.2 -3.3
Services 0.2 0.3 0.1
0.1 0.2 2.0
Airline Fares 5.7 -1.3 -1.7
0.2 -0.3 -6.6
CPI-W 0.5 0.1 0.3
0.3 -0.9 -0.5
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: May Apr Prev May15/14
-0.1 unch unch 2.3
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May CPI +0.5 pct
U.S. May CPI year-over-year unchanged
U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. May CPI unadjusted index level 238.04
NOTES:
N/A-not available