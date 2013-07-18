China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 18 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/13/13 334,000 346,000 N/A N/A
07/06/13 358,000-R 351,250-R 3,114,000 2.4
06/29/13 344,000 345,750 3,023,000-R 2.3
06/22/13 348,000 346,250 2,953,000 2.3
06/15/13 355,000 348,500 2,987,000 2.3
06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000 2.3
06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3
05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 6 from 360,000
Four-Week Average: July 6 from 351,750
Continued Claims: June 29 from 2,977,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 15 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Michigan 17,700
New York 15,163
Pennsylvania 4,831
Kentucky 4,386
Ohio 3,771
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended July 6, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New Jersey -4,370
California -4,265
Texas -3,133
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.959 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 408,710 JULY 13 WEEK FROM 383,360 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,144,838 JULY 6 WEEK FROM 2,811,026 PRIOR WEEK
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.