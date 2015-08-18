Aug 18 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jul Jun May Jul 15/14 Starts 0.2 12.3 -9.9 10.1 Permits -16.3 7.0 9.6 7.5 RATES Jul Jun May Jul 2014 Starts 1,206 1,204 1,072 1,095 Permits 1,119 1,337 1,250 1,041 STARTS Jul Jun May Jul 2014 Single 782 693 697 657 Multiple 424 511 375 438 PERMITS Jul Jun May Jul 2014 Single 679 692 681 640 Multiple 440 645 569 401 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -27.5 161 Northeast -60.2 113 Midwest 20.1 179 Midwest -4.6 166 South 7.7 589 South -1.7 576 West -3.1 277 West -9.9 264 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jul Jun May Jul'14 Starts 112 113 100 101 Permits 101 134 111 97 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jul Jun Jul'14 Total Units 987 964 861

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July housing starts: 1,190,000 units

U.S. July building permits: 1,232,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.