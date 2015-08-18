Aug 18 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Jul Jun May Jul 15/14
Starts 0.2 12.3 -9.9 10.1
Permits -16.3 7.0 9.6 7.5
RATES Jul Jun May Jul 2014
Starts 1,206 1,204 1,072 1,095
Permits 1,119 1,337 1,250 1,041
STARTS Jul Jun May Jul 2014
Single 782 693 697 657
Multiple 424 511 375 438
PERMITS Jul Jun May Jul 2014
Single 679 692 681 640
Multiple 440 645 569 401
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -27.5 161 Northeast -60.2 113
Midwest 20.1 179 Midwest -4.6 166
South 7.7 589 South -1.7 576
West -3.1 277 West -9.9 264
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jul Jun May Jul'14
Starts 112 113 100 101
Permits 101 134 111 97
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Jul Jun Jul'14
Total Units 987 964 861
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. July housing starts: 1,190,000 units
U.S. July building permits: 1,232,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.