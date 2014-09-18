Sept 18 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Aug Jul Jun Aug14/13 Starts -14.4 22.9 -7.6 8.0 Permits -5.6 8.6 -3.2 5.3 RATES Aug Jul Jun Aug 2013 Starts 956 1,117 909 885 Permits 998 1,057 973 948 STARTS Aug Jul Jun Aug 2013 Single 643 659 593 617 Multiple 313 458 316 268 PERMITS Aug Jul Jun Aug 2013 Single 626 631 634 631 Multiple 372 426 339 317 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -12.9 121 Northeast -11.6 107 Midwest -10.3 157 Midwest -12.4 156 South -10.9 474 South -0.6 514 West -24.7 204 West -8.3 221 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Aug Jul Jun Aug'13 Starts 86 103 87 80 Permits 87 98 92 87 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Aug Jul Aug'13 Total Units 892 864 763

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug. housing starts: 1,040,000 units

U.S. Aug. building permits: 1,045,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.