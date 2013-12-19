Dec 19 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/14/13 379,000 343,500 N/A N/A

12/07/13 369,000-R 330,250-R 2,884,000 2.2

11/30/13 305,000-R 324,000-R 2,790,000-R 2.1

11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000-R 2.1

11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000 2.1

11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000 2.2

11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000 2.2

10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000 2.2

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 7 from 368,000; Nov. 30 from 300,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 7 from 328,750; Nov. 30 from 322,750

Continued Claims: Nov. 30 from 2,791,000; Nov. 23 from 2,751,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 28 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 7, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California 21,876

New York 14,322

Pennsylvania 14,004

Georgia 11,582

Texas 9,761

South Carolina 5,311

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 7, the latest period for which data are available:

Ohio -1,095

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 334,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.780 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 414,002 DEC 14 WEEK FROM 462,198 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,878,730 DEC 7 WEEK FROM 2,959,841 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available