Dec 18 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
12/13/14 289,000 298,750 N/A
N/A
12/06/14 295,000-R 299,500-R 2,373,000
1.8
11/29/14 297,000 299,000 2,520,000-R
1.9
11/22/14 314,000 294,250 2,372,000
1.8
11/15/14 292,000 287,750 2,323,000
1.8
11/08/14 293,000 285,750 2,333,000
1.8
11/01/14 278,000 279,000 2,403,000
1.8
10/25/14 288,000 281,250 2,356,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 6 from 294,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 6 from 299,250
Continued Claims: Nov. 29 from 2,514,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 295,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.435 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 326,930 DEC 13
WEEK FROM 388,771 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,349,128 DEC 6 WEEK
FROM 2,515,262 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available