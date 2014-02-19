Feb 19 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index:
Seasonally Adj
Unadjusted
Jan Dec
Jan'14/13
Final demand 0.2 0.1 1.2
Exfood/energy 0.2 unch 1.3
Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 0.3 N/A
Final demand goods 0.4 0.4 0.9
Foods 1.0 -0.4 -0.7
Energy 0.3 1.5 1.0
Exfood/energy 0.4 0.3 1.3
Final demand services 0.1 -0.1 1.3
Trade 0.1 -0.8 0.5
Transportation/warehousing -1.1 1.2 0.6
Final demand construction 0.6 unch 3.1
Personal consumption 0.3 unch 1.5
Goods 0.7 0.4 1.6
Services unch -0.1 1.3
Finished goods 0.6 0.4 1.5
Exfood/energy 0.5 0.3 1.7
Intermediate demand/processed goods 0.6 0.5 0.3
Exfood/energy 0.3 0.2 0.4
Intermediate demand/unprocessed goods 0.9 2.3 -0.9
exfood/energy 1.4 0.6 -3.4
Services for intermediate demand unch 0.1 0.9
Construction for intermediate demand 0.1 -0.1 1.6
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has transitioned from a State
of Processing (SOP) to a Final Demand-Intermediate Demand
(FD-ID) system for determining producer prices effective with
the January 2014 Producer Price Index release. Unlike the SOP
system, where indexes were composed only of goods prices, the
FD-ID system includes services and construction prices.
Under the new system, the PPI finished goods category is
equivalent to the PPI finished goods category under the prior
methodology. Intermediate demand, processed goods is equivalent
to intermediate materials under the old methodology, while
Intermediate demand, unprocessed goods is equivalent to crude
materials under the old system.