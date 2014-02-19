Feb 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Jan Dec Nov Jan 14/13 Starts -16.0 -4.8 22.5 -2.0 Permits -5.4 -2.6 -2.1 2.4 RATES Jan Dec Nov Jan 2013 Starts 880 1,048 1,101 898 Permits 937 991 1,017 915 STARTS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2013 Single 573 681 713 614 Multiple 307 367 388 284 PERMITS Jan Dec Nov Jan 2013 Single 602 610 641 588 Multiple 335 381 376 327 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 61.9 136 Northeast -10.3 104 Midwest -67.7 50 Midwest 8.6 151 South -12.5 457 South 3.4 483 West -17.4 237 West -26.0 199 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Jan Dec Nov Jan'13 Starts 59 70 84 59 Permits 64 76 72 64 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Jan Dec Jan'13 Total Units 814 778 720

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. housing starts: 950,000 units

U.S. Jan. building permits: 980,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly housing starts reports.